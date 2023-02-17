Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WES opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

