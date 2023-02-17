Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$11.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

