Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.43 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
