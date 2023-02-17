Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.43 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

