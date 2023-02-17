Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EHI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
