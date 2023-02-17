Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EHI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

