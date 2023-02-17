West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.935-2.960 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.34. The company had a trading volume of 721,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $262.52. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.