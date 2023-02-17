WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.1 %

WESCO International stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $172.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.