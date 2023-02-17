WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

