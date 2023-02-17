Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.5 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

About Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Weatherford International by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 163,093 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 319,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

