WAX Price Tops $0.0759 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. WAX has a market capitalization of $179.60 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,791,319 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,367,460,882.2295833 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07878212 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $15,357,424.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

