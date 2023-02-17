Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55 to $12.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.56.

Waters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.70. 85,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,918. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

