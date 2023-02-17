Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.