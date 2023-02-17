Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.