Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.02 million and $4.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00079390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,099,055 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.