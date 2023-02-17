Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.50

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 23121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
Wall Financial Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of C$39.83 million during the quarter.
About Wall Financial
Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.
