Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.50

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 23121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Wall Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of C$39.83 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Dividend Announcement

About Wall Financial

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Wall Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.48%.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

