Walken (WLKN) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.