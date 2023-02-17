Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

