Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.