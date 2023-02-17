Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 692 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

NYSE:GM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

