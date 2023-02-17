Wabash National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 448,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

