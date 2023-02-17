W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 724.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $670.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $589.45 and its 200-day moving average is $568.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $685.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

