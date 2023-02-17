Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.37 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

