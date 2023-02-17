Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.13 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00016229 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $107.22 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00218772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,305.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.88094688 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,549,949.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.