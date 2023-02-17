Vow (VOW) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Vow (VOW) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $110.49 million and approximately $412,507.81 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00429582 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.39 or 0.28456273 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.