Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,318 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

