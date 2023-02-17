Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of revenue down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.53 million. Vontier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

