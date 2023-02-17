Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Vontier updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

