Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.20 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

