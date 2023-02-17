Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.20 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.