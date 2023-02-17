VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088,400 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.03% of VNET Group worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in VNET Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 786,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 153,871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 191.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the period.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 390,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

About VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

