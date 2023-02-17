Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Visteon Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

