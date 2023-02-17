Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.
Visteon Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of VC stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.