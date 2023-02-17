Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,620,926 shares of company stock worth $44,159,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

