Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,620,926 shares of company stock worth $44,159,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Earnings History for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.