Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.