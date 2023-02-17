Vicinity Centres (VCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th. This is a boost from Vicinity Centres’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
