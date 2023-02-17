Vertcoin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.57 million and $391,874.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00657450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00543365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00175003 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,128,385 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

