Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.97

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.97 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 853117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.60.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

About Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

