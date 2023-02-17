Veritable L.P. Sells 23,717 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.16. 293,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

