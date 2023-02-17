Veritable L.P. Sells 10,206 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,786. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

