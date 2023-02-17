Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.66. 409,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

