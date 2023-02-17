Veritable L.P. Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,165. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.