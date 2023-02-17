Veritable L.P. Buys 8,101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.75. 139,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,585. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

