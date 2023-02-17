Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,281 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 1,567,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.