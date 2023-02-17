Veritable L.P. Acquires 69,069 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $131,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 162,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

