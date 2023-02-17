Veritable L.P. Acquires 65,752 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 489.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,597. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

