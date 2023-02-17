Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

