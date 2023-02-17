Verdad Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up 1.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 80,941 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 458,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 38,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.