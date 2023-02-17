Verdad Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Salem Media Group comprises about 2.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SALM shares. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

