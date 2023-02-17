Velas Price Reaches $0.0261 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00079538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025842 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,158,875 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.