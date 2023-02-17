Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vector Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.