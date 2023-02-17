Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Purchases $499,999.50 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Army purchased 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Army purchased 425,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

VAPO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vapotherm Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

