Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 369.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

