Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $201.40. 89,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

