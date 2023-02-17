Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.