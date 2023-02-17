Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

